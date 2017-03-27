BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:
* Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale towards its pending acquisition of Hollywood center studios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017