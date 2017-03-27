版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset

March 27 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset

* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale towards its pending acquisition of Hollywood center studios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
