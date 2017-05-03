版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 3 Hudson Technologies Inc:

* Hudson Technologies reports revenues of $38.8 million for first quarter 2017; diluted EPS of $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to $38.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
