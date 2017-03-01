版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Technologies Q4 revenue rose 7 pct to $7.8 million

March 1 Hudson Technologies Inc:

* Hudson Technologies reports record revenues of $105.5 million for full year 2016; diluted EPS of $0.30

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $7.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
