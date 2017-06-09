BRIEF-Hudson's Bay says savings to include consolidating services, decreasing vendors

June 9 Hudson's Bay Co:
* Says may take additional real estate actions; could
include sale of additional equity in joint ventures assets and
potential IPO of either or both joint ventures
* CEO says company savings to include aligning purchasing
contracts among banners, decreasing number of vendors,
consolidating purchasing in areas like media, services and
supply chain
* Chairman Richard Baker says continues to believe there are
M&A opportunities around world
* CEO says Europe management also heavily focused on
managing costs, conditions in Europe very different due to
unionized workforce
* CEO says signed agreement after Kaufhof purchase that
limits cuts in first several years
* CEO says streamlined company structure going forward will
make any future acquisition easier to integrate
* CEO says Lord & Taylor are pretty productive department
stores
* Baker: looking very, very carefully at opening any stores
it presently does not have any commitments for
(Reporting by Solarina Ho)