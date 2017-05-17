版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share

May 17 Huegli Holding Ag:

* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
