公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Hulu and NBCUniversal sign agreement to bring channels to Hulu’S upcoming live TV streaming service

May 1 Hulu:

* Hulu, NBCUniversal enter agreement to bring NBC and Telemundo Owned Television Stations to Hulu’s upcoming live TV streaming service when it launches Source text (hulu.tv/2oQgjVy) Further company coverage:
