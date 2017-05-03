BRIEF-Humana inc qtrly GAAP revenue $13.76 billion versus $13.80 billion

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Humana Inc
* Humana inc qtrly GAAP revenue $13,762 million versus $13,800 million
* Q1 revenue view $13.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Humana inc - adjusted consolidated revenues for q1 of $13.48 billion compare to adjusted consolidated revenues of $12.91 billion last year
* Humana inc - q1 gaap consolidated benefit ratio of 84.5 percent decreased 30 basis points
* Humana inc - q1 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 85.2 percent increased 20 basis points from q1 2016 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 85.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.