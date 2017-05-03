BRIEF-Humana inc qtrly GAAP revenue $13.76 billion versus $13.80 billion

May 3 Humana Inc

* Humana inc qtrly GAAP revenue $13,762 million versus $13,800 million

* Q1 revenue view $13.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana inc - adjusted consolidated revenues for q1 of $13.48 billion compare to adjusted consolidated revenues of $12.91 billion last year

* Humana inc - q1 gaap consolidated benefit ratio of 84.5 percent decreased 30 basis points

* Humana inc - q1 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 85.2 percent increased 20 basis points from q1 2016 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 85.0 percent