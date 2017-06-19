版本:
BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program

June 19 Humana Inc

* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program

* Humana Inc - co increased the size of its commercial paper program to permit issuance of commercial paper notes not to exceed $2.0 billion at any time outstanding

* Humana - prior to increase, program permitted co to issue commercial paper notes not to exceed $1.0 billion at any time outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
