版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Humana Inc says "initial indications of Medicare premium levels are also encouraging"

May 3 Humana Inc

* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations

* Humana inc says "initial indications of medicare premium levels are also encouraging" Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐