版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:05 BJT

BRIEF-Humana Inc sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per common share $16.65 to $16.85

March 1 Humana Inc

* Humana Inc says expects to reaffirm its FY 2017 guidance range of $16.65 to $16.85 in diluted earnings per common share

* Says expects to reaffirm its 2017 guidance range of $10.80 to $11.00 in adjusted EPS

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐