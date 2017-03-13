版本:
中国
2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering

March 13 Humana Inc

* Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering

* Humana inc- priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes

* Humana inc - senior notes comprised of $600 million of company's 3.950 percent senior notes, due march 15, 2027 at 99.877 percent of principal amount

* Humana inc - senior notes also comprised of $400 million of company's 4.800 percent senior notes, due march 15, 2047, at 99.905 percent of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
