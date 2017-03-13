BRIEF-Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Humana Inc
* Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering
* Humana inc- priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes
* Humana inc - senior notes comprised of $600 million of company's 3.950 percent senior notes, due march 15, 2027 at 99.877 percent of principal amount
* Humana inc - senior notes also comprised of $400 million of company's 4.800 percent senior notes, due march 15, 2047, at 99.905 percent of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.