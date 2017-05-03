BRIEF-Humana Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.75

May 3 Humana Inc

* Humana reports detailed first quarter financial results; reaffirms recent full-year 2017 eps guidance increase

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.75

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $7.49

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $16.91

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says full-year 2017 eps guidance of at least $16.91 gaap, at least $11.10 adjusted

* Says full-year 2017 eps guidance of at least $16.91 gaap, at least $11.10 adjusted

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S