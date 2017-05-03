BRIEF-Humana Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.75

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Humana Inc
* Humana reports detailed first quarter financial results; reaffirms recent full-year 2017 eps guidance increase
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.75
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $7.49
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $16.91
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says full-year 2017 eps guidance of at least $16.91 gaap, at least $11.10 adjusted
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.