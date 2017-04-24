BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Humana Inc
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
* Reports Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $7.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pre-Announces Q1 GAAP consolidated revenue $13.76 billion
* Q1 revenue view $13.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pre-Announces Q1 non-GAAP consolidated revenue $13.48 billion
* Pre-Announces Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.75
* Says GAAP and adjusted EPS results for Q1 were better than management's previous expectations, primarily due to outperformance in retail segment
* Sees final rate notice to result in 0.45 percent rate increase for Humana versus CMS' estimate for sector of 0.85 percent on comparable basis
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $16.91
* Says full-year 2017 EPS guidance raised to at least $16.91 GAAP, at least $11.10 adjusted
* Says all businesses "performed well and early indicators are positive relative to management's initial expectations around medical utilization"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.94, revenue view $54.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.