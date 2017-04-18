版本:
BRIEF-Humana reports realignment of financial reporting segments

April 17 Humana Inc:

* Humana-Realigned certain of its businesses for reporting segments; segments include retail,group and specialty,healthcare services,individual commercial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
