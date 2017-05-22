版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement

May 22 Humana Inc:

* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement

* Humana - entered new credit agreement to amend and restate five-year, $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement dated july 9, 2013 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2qaRAaY Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐