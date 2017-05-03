版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Humana says individual medicare advantage membership up 1.2 pct from March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2017

May 3 Humana Inc:

* Individual medicare advantage membership increased 32,500 members, or 1.2%, from March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* Group medicare advantage membership increased 81,900, or 23.5%, from March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pYHTQk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
