BRIEF-Hunt Mining says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at Martha mine project

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Hunt Mining Corp
* Hunt mining corp says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at martha mine project
* Hunt mining -under agreement with ocean partners usa, will deliver concentrate with gold range of 30 to 70 grams/dmt, silver range of 30,000 to 100,000 grams/dmt
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017