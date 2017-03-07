版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:21 BJT

BRIEF-Hunt Mining says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at Martha mine project

March 7 Hunt Mining Corp

* Hunt mining corp says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at martha mine project

* Hunt mining -under agreement with ocean partners usa, will deliver concentrate with gold range of 30 to 70 grams/dmt, silver range of 30,000 to 100,000 grams/dmt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
