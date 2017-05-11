版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Hunter Douglas to acquire Hillarys

May 11 HUNTER DOUGLAS NV:

* TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS

* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)

* INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BEING PHASED OUT TO FUND PART OF THIS ACQUISITION

* SAYS HILLARYS TO REMAIN A STANDALONE BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT TO REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7727 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐