BRIEF-Hunter Douglas to acquire Hillarys

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 HUNTER DOUGLAS NV:
* TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
* INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BEING PHASED OUT TO FUND PART OF THIS ACQUISITION
* SAYS HILLARYS TO REMAIN A STANDALONE BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT TO REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7727 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.