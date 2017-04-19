BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 19 Huntington Bancshares Inc:
* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2017 first
quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - tangible common equity to
tangible assets ratio was 7.28% at march 31, 2017, down 61 basis
points from a year ago
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - common equity tier 1 (cet1)
risk-based capital ratio was 9.67% at march 31, 2017, down from
9.73% a year ago
* Huntington Bancshares Inc says qtrly FTE net interest
income $742 million versus $512 million
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly provision for credit
losses $68 million versus. $28 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net charge-offs $39
million versus. $9 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - we expect full-year revenue
growth to be in excess of 20%
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - remain on track to implement
all firstmerit-related cost savings by end of 2017 Q3
