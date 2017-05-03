版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-HUNTINGTON INGALLS SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

May 3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
