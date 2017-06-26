版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls' Technical Solutions division awarded task order for training engineering support services

June 26 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division awarded task order for global readiness and training engineering support services

* With all options exercised, task order award would be valued at $40 million over next five years

* Task order is for engineering, design, network engineering design, software, ontology development, prototype development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐