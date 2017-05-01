版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Huntsman acquires leading UK independent polyurethane formulations company, IFS

May 1 Huntsman Corp:

* Huntsman acquires leading UK independent polyurethane formulations company, IFS

* Huntsman Corp - purchase price was not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐