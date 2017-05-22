BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals

May 22 Clariant Ag :
* Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical
company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at
announcement
* Transaction targeted to close by year end 2017
* All-Stock merger of equals transaction, Clariant
shareholders: 52%, Huntsman shareholders: 48%
* Merged company will be named HuntsmanClariant
* Says previously announced IPO of Huntsman's pigments and
additives business (Venator) to continue as planned in summer
2017
* Combined company expects to realize more than $3.5 billion
of value creation from approximately $400 million in annual cost
synergies
* Says targeted synergies represent roughly 3 percent of
total combined 2016 revenue with one-time costs up to $500
million
* Combined co, incorporated in switzerland, to be governed
by a board of directors with equal representation from clariant
and huntsman
* Hariolf Kottmann, current Clariant CEO, shall become
chairman of board of HuntsmanClariant
* Peter Huntsman, current Huntsman president and CEO, will
become CEO of HuntsmanClariant
* Jon Huntsman, founder and chairman of Huntsman, shall
become chairman emeritus and board member of HuntsmanClariant
* Citi & UBS AG serving as Clariant's financial advisors for
deal, Homburger and Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton serving
as legal advisors
* HuntsmanClariant will be listed on Six Swiss Exchange and
New York Stock Exchange
* BofA Merrill Lynch and Moelis & Company Llc serving as
Huntsman's financial advisors for deal
* Kirkland & Ellis, Bär & Karrer and Vinson & Elkins acting
as Huntsman's legal advisors for deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: