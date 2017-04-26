BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.57

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Huntsman Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Huntsman announces first quarter 2017 results; raises 2017 free cash flow target to over $450 million
* Q1 revenue $2.469 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.41 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Huntsman corp - we now expect to generate more than $450 million of free cash flow in 2017
* Huntsman corp says are committed to an ipo or spin of our pigments business in summer of 2017
* Huntsman corp - we expect to spend approximately $380 million on capital expenditures in 2017 net of capital reimbursements. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: