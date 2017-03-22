版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Huntsman Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 mln

March 22 Huntsman Corp

* Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Huntsman Corp- CEO Peter R. Huntsman's 2016 total compensation $14.5 million versus $11.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mVY2RJ Further company coverage:
