BRIEF-Huntsman identifies improving business conditions in Q1 2017 provides restart time-line for Pori, Finland pigment facility

March 28 Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman identifies improving business conditions in first quarter 2017; provides restart time-line for Pori, Finland pigment facility

* Huntsman Corp - expect Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $274 million of adjusted EBITDA during same quarter in 2016

* Huntsman Corp says have been able to mitigate a portion of impact from outage at Pori, Finland facility through sales of undamaged inventory

* Huntsman Corp says now expect Q1 EBITDA impact to be less than previously anticipated

* Huntsman Corp - currently able to produce a small amount of product at titanium dioxide facility, expect to be fully operational around year end 2018

* Huntsman Corp - there were no injuries from fire at titanium dioxide facility in Pori, Finland

* Huntsman Corp - "remain focused on delivering more than $350 million of free cash flow in 2017"

* Huntsman Corp - expect to restart about 100 pct capacity around year end 2018 for titanium dioxide facility in Pori, Finland