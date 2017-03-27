BRIEF-Huntsman identifies improving business conditions in Q1 2017 provides restart time-line for Pori, Finland pigment facility

March 28 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman identifies improving business conditions in first
quarter 2017; provides restart time-line for Pori, Finland
pigment facility
* Huntsman Corp - expect Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to exceed
$274 million of adjusted EBITDA during same quarter in 2016
* Huntsman Corp says have been able to mitigate a portion
of impact from outage at Pori, Finland facility through sales of
undamaged inventory
* Huntsman Corp says now expect Q1 EBITDA impact to be less
than previously anticipated
* Huntsman Corp - currently able to produce a small amount
of product at titanium dioxide facility, expect to be fully
operational around year end 2018
* Huntsman Corp - there were no injuries from fire at
titanium dioxide facility in Pori, Finland
* Huntsman Corp - "remain focused on delivering more than
$350 million of free cash flow in 2017"
* Huntsman Corp - expect to restart about 100 pct capacity
around year end 2018 for titanium dioxide facility in Pori,
Finland
