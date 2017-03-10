BRIEF-Hurco Q1 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Hurco Companies Inc:
* Hurco reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales fell 14 percent to $48.74 million
* Hurco Companies Inc- orders for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were $61.02 million, an increase of 19 pct
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing