公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Hutchison China Meditech Ltd says may offer to sell in one or more offerings ADS representing ordinary shares

April 3 Hutchison China Meditech Ltd

* Hutchison China Meditech Ltd - files to say may offer to sell in one or more offerings American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oB4NcB) Further company coverage:
