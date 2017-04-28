版本:
中国
2017年 4月 29日 星期六 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-HUTTIG BUILDING ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KNAUF INSULATION

April 28 Huttig Building Products Inc

* HUTTIG ANNOUNCES NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* SAYS NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KNAUF INSULATION

* HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC SAYS WITH AGREEMENT, CO WILL DISTRIBUTE A VARIETY OF KNAUF INSULATION PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
