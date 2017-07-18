FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huttig Building Products announces five-year $250 mln credit facility
2017年7月18日

BRIEF-Huttig Building Products announces five-year $250 mln credit facility

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Huttig Building Products Inc

* Huttig Building Products, Inc. announces five-year $250 million credit facility

* Huttig Building Products Inc says amendment increases borrowing capacity from $160 million to $250 million

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Entered into an agreement to amend and extend its $160 million senior secured credit facility

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Amendment reduces interest rate charges and extends facility for five years from execution date, to July 14, 2022

* Huttig Building Products - Amended facility may be increased to $300 million, through an uncommitted $50 million accordion feature, subject to certain conditions

* Huttig Building Products - Pricing for amended facility is based on libor plus 125 to 175 basis points, depending on levels of average borrowing availability

* Huttig Building Products Inc - ‍amendment extends facility for five years from execution date, to July 14, 2022​

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Under prior facility amendment, pricing was at libor plus 150 to 225 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

