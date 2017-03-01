版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Huttig Building Products reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

March 1 Huttig Building Products Inc:

* Huttig Building Products Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly net sales $164.4 million versus $155.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐