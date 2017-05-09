版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Huvepharma EOOD and Intrexon enter into research agreement

May 9 Intrexon Corp

* Huvepharma EOOD - Co and Intrexon announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
