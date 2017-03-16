版本:
BRIEF-Hyatt announces redemption of $290 million Playa preferred stock investment

March 16 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt announces redemption of $290 million Playa preferred stock investment; commences $300 million accelerated share repurchase; updates 2017 outlook

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $130 million to $166 million

* Hyatt Hotels - entered accelerated share repurchase agreement with affiliate of Deutsche Bank AG to repurchase $300 million of Hyatt's class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
