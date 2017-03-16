BRIEF-Hyatt announces redemption of $290 million Playa preferred stock investment

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Hyatt Hotels Corp
* Hyatt announces redemption of $290 million Playa preferred stock investment; commences $300 million accelerated share repurchase; updates 2017 outlook
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $130 million to $166 million
* Hyatt Hotels - entered accelerated share repurchase agreement with affiliate of Deutsche Bank AG to repurchase $300 million of Hyatt's class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.