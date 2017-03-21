版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Corp reports 12.3 pct stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts as of March 11

March 21 Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt Hotels Corp reports 12.3 percent stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. as of March 11 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nHpQ03) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐