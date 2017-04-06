版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says CEO's 2016 compensation was $10.7 mln

April 6 Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
