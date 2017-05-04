BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q1 earnings per share $0.54

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Hyatt Hotels Corp
* Hyatt reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hyatt Hotels Corp qtrly comparable systemwide revpar increased 4.7pct, including an increase of 2.7pct at comparable owned and leased hotels
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - board of directors has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - is on pace to add approximately 60 hotels in 2017 fiscal year
* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $123 million to $159 million, compared to previous expectation of $130 million to $166 million
* Hyatt Hotels Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $375 million, compared to previous expectation of $430 million
* Hyatt hotels corp qtrly comparable u.s. Hotel revpar increased 4.8pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.