BRIEF-Hyatt says appointed Paul Ballew to board

March 22 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Says board appointed Paul Ballew to board to hold office until the company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
