版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 13:59 BJT

BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships

June 20 Hybrid Air Freighters:

* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships

* Hybrid Air Freighters - signs letter of intent to purchase up to 12 Lockheed Martin hybrid airships at a total value of about $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐