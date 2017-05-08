BRIEF-Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Hydro One Ltd
* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario
* Hydro One - entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for secondary offering by province on a bought deal basis, of 120 million common shares
* Hydro One Ltd - secondary offering of 120 million common shares of Hydro One at a price of $23.25 per share
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement