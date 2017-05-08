版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario

May 8 Hydro One Ltd

* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario

* Hydro One - entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for secondary offering by province on a bought deal basis, of 120 million common shares

* Hydro One Ltd - secondary offering of 120 million common shares of Hydro One at a price of $23.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

