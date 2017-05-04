版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase

May 4 Hydro One Ltd

* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent

* Hydro One Ltd - declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders at new rate of $0.22 per share to be paid on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
