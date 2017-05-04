BRIEF-Hydro One reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

May 4 Hydro One Ltd:

* Hydro One reports first quarter results and increases shareholder dividend

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

* Qtrly revenues C$1,658 million versus. C$1,686 million

* Quarterly dividend increased 5pct to $0.22 per share, payable June 30, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.31, revenue view C$1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S