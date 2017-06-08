版本:
BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 mln private placement

June 8 Hydrogenics Corp

* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement

* Exercised option under subscription agreement with Hejili to extend outside date to close private placement to June 27, 2017

* Extension provides additional time to obtain all applicable stock exchange approvals and Chinese regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
