BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Hydrogenics Corp:
* Hydrogenics announces US$21 million private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
* Hydrogenics Corp- following completion of private placement, Hejili's interest in hydrogenics will be approximately 17.6%
* Hydrogenics - co to issue 2.7 million common shares of Hydrogenics to Hejili on private placement basis, for gross proceeds to hydrogenics of us$21 million
* Hydrogenics - agreement provides, among other things, that Hejili to have pre-emptive rights, right to nominate one director to board of hydrogenics
* Hydrogenics - agreement also provides that Hejili to cooperate with co to jointly develop Chinese market for hydrogen, energy storage, fuel cell products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes