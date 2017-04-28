BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement

April 28 Hydrogenics Corp:

* Hydrogenics announces US$21 million private placement

* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership

* Hydrogenics Corp- following completion of private placement, Hejili's interest in hydrogenics will be approximately 17.6%

* Hydrogenics - co to issue 2.7 million common shares of Hydrogenics to Hejili on private placement basis, for gross proceeds to hydrogenics of us$21 million

* Hydrogenics - agreement provides, among other things, that Hejili to have pre-emptive rights, right to nominate one director to board of hydrogenics

* Hydrogenics - agreement also provides that Hejili to cooperate with co to jointly develop Chinese market for hydrogen, energy storage, fuel cell products