版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Hydrogenics awarded contract to provide electrolyzers to Doosan Babcock

March 23 Hydrogenics Corp-

* Hydrogenics awarded contract to provide electrolyzers to Doosan Babcock for Aberdeen exhibition & conference centre

* Hydrogenics Corp says hydrogenics expects to deliver electrolyzers in late 2017, providing over 300 kilograms of hydrogen storage capacity

* Hydrogenics Corp says additional terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐