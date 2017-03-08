BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Hydrogenics Corp -
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $8.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.1 million
* Order backlog of $106.6 million as of December 31, 2016
* Of above backlog of $106.6 million, Hydrogenics expects to recognize approximately $38 million in following twelve months as revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.