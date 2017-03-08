版本:
BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20

March 8 Hydrogenics Corp -

* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $8.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.1 million

* Order backlog of $106.6 million as of December 31, 2016

* Of above backlog of $106.6 million, Hydrogenics expects to recognize approximately $38 million in following twelve months as revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
