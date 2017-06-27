BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million

BRIEF-Ingevity says will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in Changshu, China
* Ingevity corp - will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in changshu, china
June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Hydropothecary says underwriters continue to hold an option to purchase up to an additional $5 million of convertible debenture units under offering
* Hydropothecary says intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ingevity corp - will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in changshu, china
* Catalyst Biosciences' Factor IX granted orphan drug designation in Europe
* Thermo fisher scientific announces availability of two new immunoassays designed to maximize detection of synthetic cannabinoids