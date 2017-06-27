版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million

June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million

* Hydropothecary says underwriters continue to hold an option to purchase up to an additional $5 million of convertible debenture units under offering

* Hydropothecary says intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐