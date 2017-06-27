BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Hydropothecary Corp - offering on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,000 convertible debenture units of company at a price of $1,000 per unit
* Hydropothecary Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec
* Hydropothecary Corp - convertible debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 8.0 pct per annum and will mature on june 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game