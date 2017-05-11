版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Hyduke announces qtrly loss per share $0.03

May 11 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* Hyduke announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
