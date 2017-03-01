版本:
BRIEF-Hyduke to buy Western Manufacturing Ltd

March 2 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* Hyduke to acquire production tank manufacturer western manufacturing ltd. Of hythe, alberta

* Hyduke Energy Services Inc - in addition, Hyduke will acquire assets of ledarco industries ltd

* Hyduke Energy Services Inc - total consideration for shares of western and assets of Ledarco will total approximately $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
