版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International

March 27 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd

* Says it agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Inc for $62 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o197F8

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐